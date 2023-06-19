Cruzeiro vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2023

Ninth-placed Cruzeiro will welcome 11th-placed Fortaleza to the Mineirão in a mid-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games, a run that extends to six games in all competitions. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Bahia in their previous league game and remained in ninth place in the league table.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games. They fell to a 2-0 away loss to league leaders Botafogo in their previous outing. They dropped to 11th place in the league table following the defeat.

Both the hosts and the visitors have 14 points after 10 games, the same as Internacional and RB Bragantino, and the four teams are separated by goal difference alone.

Cruzeiro vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times in Serie A since 2003. The hosts have the upper hand in these games with four wins. The visitors have two wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last two meetings against the visitors and were held to a 1-1 draw when the two teams last met in 2019.

Interestingly, Cruzeiro have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last four home games, failing to score in these defeats.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three games and have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five away games.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, conceding eight goals in 10 games, with five of them coming in their travels.

The hosts are unbeaten in their four home games against the visitors, recording two wins and playing out a couple of draws.

Cruzeiro vs Fortaleza Prediction

Celeste have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last six games in all competitions. They have suffered consecutive defeats in their last four home games and will look to return to winning ways.

Leão do Pici have failed to score in their last three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have suffered consecutive defeats in their last four away games in all competitions, failing to score in three matches in that period.

Considering the struggles of both teams in their recent games, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-1 Fortaleza

Cruzeiro vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Rodrigues to score or assist any time - Yes

