Cruzeiro vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cruzeiro and Goias go head to head at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio on Sunday (July 23).

Armando Evangelista’s men are without a win in four league games and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell. Cruzeiro were denied successive wins for the first time since May, as they drew goalless to Cotitiba last weekend.

Pepa’s side have now gone four games without defeat, winning twice since a 1-0 loss to Fortaleza on June 21. With 22 points from 15 matches, Cruzeiro are tenth in the standings but will move level with fourth-placed Sao Paulo with a win.

Goias, meanwhile, failed to find their feet on Tuesday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio da Serrinha. The Verdao are winless in three games, losing twice since a 2-1 win over Independiente in the Copa Sudamericana on June 29.

With 12 points from 15 games, Goias are 17th in the league table, just three points above rock-bottom America Mineiro.

Cruzeiro vs Goias Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruzeiro hold a superior record in the fixture, winning 17 of the last 31 meetings.

Goias have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Evangelista’s men have failed to win on their last seven visits to the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio, losing six and picking up a draw since a 1-0 victory in July 2008.

Cruzeiro are winless in six of their last seven home games across competitions, losing five since May.

Goias hold the division’s fourth-worst away record, pocking up just four points from eight games.

Cruzeiro vs Goias Prediction

After a rough few weeks, Cruzeiro appear to have found their feet and head into the weekend unbeaten in four outings. Pepa’s men take on a floundering Goias side and should extend their impressive home record in the fixture by coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-0 Goias

Cruzeiro vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)