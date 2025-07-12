Cruzeiro vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

The action continues in round 13 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Cruzeiro and Gremio square off at the Governador Magalhães Pinto Stadium on Sunday. Leonardo Jardim’s men currently boast the best home record in the league and could pull three points clear at the top of the table this weekend.

Cruzeiro were involved in two games during the FIFA Club World Cup break as they lost 1-0 against Defensa y Justicia on July 4, two days before bouncing back in a 1-0 victory over Banfield in the Vitoria Cup.

Jardim’s side now return to action in Serie A, where they are on a seven-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins and two draws since April’s 1-0 defeat against Red Bull Bragantino.

Cruzeiro have enjoyed a solid league campaign and currently sit level on 24 points with Flamengo at the top of the Serie A standings, having played one more game.

On the other hand, Gremio clinched the Recopa Gaúcha title on Tuesday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over fourth-tier EC São José at the Arena do Grêmio.

This was in keeping with their fine run of results in Serie A, where Mano Menezes’ men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games, picking up three wins and four draws since April 20.

Gremio have picked up 16 points from their 12 league matches so far to sit 11th in the table, level on points with 10th-placed Corinthians.

Cruzeiro vs Gremio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cruzeiro hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 21 of the previous 49 meetings between the two teams.

Gremio have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Cruzeiro are unbeaten in their six Serie A home games this season (5W, 1D) — they have picked up the most points at home (16) of all 20 teams in the division.

Gremio have failed to win seven of their most recent eight away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since early April.

Cruzeiro vs Gremio Prediction

Cruzeiro will be excited to go up against a Gremio side who have been underwhelming on their travels. Jardim’s men have been near-perfect at home in the league this season and we fancy them to secure maximum points here.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-0 Gremio

Cruzeiro vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in seven of Cruzeiro’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)

