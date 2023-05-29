Cruzeiro vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Cruzeiro will host Gremio at the Estadio Mineirao on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last 16 clash.

The home side have had mixed results of late but will be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week. They played out a 1-1 draw in the first-leg clash earlier this month, taking the lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game before their opponents drew level in the second half.

Cruzeiro are the record winners of the Copa do Brasil, lifting the cup trophy six times, with their most recent triumph coming back in 2018.

Gremio, meanwhile, have performed well in recent weeks and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week. They found themselves behind early in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago before Luis Suarez scored a brilliant equalizer late in the game to continue his strong showing in the cup competition.

The visitors are looking to secure their first cup title since 2016 but must first beat Cruzeiro on hostile ground this week.

Cruzeiro vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Cruzeiro and Gremio. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer.

There have been nine draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Two of Cruzeiro's three league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Gremio have lost two league games this season, both of which have come on the road.

The Raposa have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Cruzeiro vs Gremio Prediction

Cruzeiro are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last five across all competitions. They have lost their last two home games and could struggle here.

Gremio are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their last seven games prior. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could therefore see their cup tie decided on penalties.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-1 Gremio

Cruzeiro vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)

