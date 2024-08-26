Cruzeiro vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Cruzeiro will host Internacional at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have had their struggles of late but secured a spot in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals after defeating Boca Juniors on penalties last week and will return to home turf full of confidence.

They sit seventh in the league table with 37 points from 23 matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Wednesday.

After a slow start to life under new boss Roger Machado, Internacional seem to have found their feet and are now pushing for the top half of the pile. They locked horns with Cruzeiro in their last match, picking up a narrow but thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory featuring a second-half strike from Rafael Santos Borre. They will look to replicate a similar showing on the road this week.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 28 points from 20 games and will be targeting back-to-back wins for the first time since June.

Cruzeiro vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Cruzeiro and Internacional. The hosts have won 27 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

The Colorado have the best defensive record in the Brasileirao Serie A this season with a goal concession tally of 18.

Cruzeiro vs Internacional Prediction

Cruzeiro have won just one of their last six games after winning five of their previous six. They have, however, lost just once on home turf since mid-April and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Internacional, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in their 12 games prior. They are without a win in their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-0 Internacional

Cruzeiro vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of their last 10 matchups)

