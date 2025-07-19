Cruzeiro vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Cruzeiro will welcome Juventude to Estadio Mineirão in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the standings with 30 points. Juve have won just three of their 12 games and are 18th in the league table.

Celeste have won their two league games in July. They extended their unbeaten streak in the league to nine games earlier this week, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Fluminense. Fabrício Bruno and Kaio Jorge scored in quick succession in the first half, with Matheus Pereira providing the assists for both goals.

The visitors returned to winning ways after eight games on Monday, recording a 2-0 home win over Sport. Gilberto bagged a brace, scoring a goal apiece in either half.

Cruzeiro vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 27 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. Juve have seven wins, and six games have ended in draws.

Celeste secured a league double last season, recording a 3-0 win on aggregate.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping three clean sheets.

The league leaders have the second-best goalscoring and defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season. They have scored 23 goals in 14 games while conceding nine goals.

The visitors have the worst defensive record, conceding 24 goals in 12 games.

Celeste have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in Serie A this season, winning seven of the eight games.

The visitors are on a seven-game losing streak on their travels this season.

Cruzeiro vs Juventude Prediction

Raposa have won their two games in July, scoring six goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have scored 14 goals in their eight Brazilian Serie A home games this season and are strong favorites.

Juve recorded their first win since April earlier this week and will look to build on that form. They also kept their first clean sheet since March in that win. They have lost their five away games in the Serie A this season, scoring one goal while conceding 17 goals.

The league leaders head into the match in great form, and considering the home record this season, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-1 Juventude

Cruzeiro vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

