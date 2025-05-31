Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2025

The action continues in round 11 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Cruzeiro and Palmeiras go head-to-head on Sunday. Leonardo Jardim’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last eight meetings between the two teams since September 2018.

Cruzeiro bowed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday when they played out a goalless draw with Union de Santa Fe to finish third in Group E.

Jardim’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they have won all but one of their last five matches, with a goalless draw with Cruzeiro on May 19 being the exception.

Cruzeiro have picked up 20 points from their 10 league matches so far to sit third in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Red Bull Bragantino.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras capped off their Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign with a 100% record as they cruised to a 6-0 victory over Sporting Cristal in the Group G finale.

Prior to that, Abel Ferreira’s men saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on May 25 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Flamengo. Palmeiras currently lead the way at the top of the Serie A standings with 22 points from 10 games, one point above second-placed Flamengo.

Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Cruzeiro and Palmeiras claiming 15 wins each from their previous 42 encounters.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last eight games against Jardim’s men, picking up six wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in September 2018.

Cruzeiro are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, picking up five wins and two draws since April’s 2-1 defeat against Mushuc Runa in the Copa Sudamericana.

Palmeiras are on a run of nine back-to-back away wins and are unbeaten in their last 20 games on the road (17W 3D) since November.

Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras Prediction

Cruzeiro and Palmeiras have enjoyed a solid start to the league campaign and find themselves separated by just two points in the upper echelons of the table. Palmeiras are firm favorites on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-2 Palmeiras

Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: First to score - Palmeiras (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Cruzeiro)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More