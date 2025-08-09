Cruzeiro vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Cruzeiro will entertain Santos at Mineirão in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have 37 points, the same as league leaders Flamengo. Alvinegro have won five of their 17 games and are 15th in the league table with 18 points.

Celeste have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions. They returned to winning ways after two games in Serie A last week, recording a 2-0 away win over Botafogo. Christian and Matheus Pereira scored in the first half. They continued their winning run over CRB in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games on Tuesday, recording a 3-1 home triumph over Juventude. Neymar bagged a brace to take his tally for the season to three goals.

Cruzeiro vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 83 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 32-30 lead in wins, and 21 games ending in draws.

They last met in Serie A in 2023, and Celeste secured a league double, winning the two games 5-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have the second-best goalscoring and defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding 11 times in 18 games.

Four of the last five league meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four away games in Serie A. They have conceded at least two goals in three games in that period.

Celeste have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league games.

Cruzeiro vs Santos Prediction

Raposa have won their two games this month, scoring four goals without conceding. They have lost just one of their last 13 league games, with that loss registered at home. They have lost just one of their last 10 home games in this fixture.

Alvinegro are unbeaten in their last two games and registered their first win in four games on Monday. They are winless in their last six away games in this fixture, suffering three consecutive defeats.

Celeste have the upper hand in this fixture, and considering their 100% record in August, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-0 Santos

Cruzeiro vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

