Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

The action continues in round 22 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo lock horns at the Mineirao on Saturday. Leonardo Jardim’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last five meetings since June 2023.
Cruzeiro placed one foot in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at Arena MRV.
Jardim’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they have endured a topsy-turvy run of results in recent weeks, picking up two wins and losing two of their last six matches, having gone unbeaten in the 10 games preceding this run (7W, 3D).
Cruzeiro remain in contention for the league title as they sit third in the table with 41 points from 21 matches, five points behind first-placed Flamengo.
Meanwhile, Sao Paulo continued their surge into the Copa Libertadores qualifying places last weekend when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro on home turf.
Hernan Crespo’s men have gone five back-to-back matches without defeat across all competitions (3W, 2D). This run has seen them reach the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores after edging out Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional in the round of 16.
Sao Paulo have picked up 32 points from their 21 Serie A games so far to sit seventh in the league standings, level on points with sixth-placed Mirassol.
Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 27 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Sao Paulo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Cruzeiro have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Sao Paulo are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches, picking up six wins and two draws since a 2-0 defeat against Flamengo on July 12.
- Cruzeiro currently hold the division’s second-best home record, having picked up 25 points from their 11 matches so far.
Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction
Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks and we expect both sides to deliver a thrilling matchup at the Mineirao as they look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.
Crespo’s men have shown their upper hand in recent meetings between the two teams, but they have struggled for results on the road of late. That said, we fancy Cruzeiro to make the most of their home advantage this weekend.
Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-1 Sao Paulo
Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win
Tip 2: First to score - Cruzeiro (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last six matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)