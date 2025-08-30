Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

The action continues in round 22 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo lock horns at the Mineirao on Saturday. Leonardo Jardim’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last five meetings since June 2023.

Ad

Cruzeiro placed one foot in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at Arena MRV.

Jardim’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they have endured a topsy-turvy run of results in recent weeks, picking up two wins and losing two of their last six matches, having gone unbeaten in the 10 games preceding this run (7W, 3D).

Ad

Trending

Cruzeiro remain in contention for the league title as they sit third in the table with 41 points from 21 matches, five points behind first-placed Flamengo.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo continued their surge into the Copa Libertadores qualifying places last weekend when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro on home turf.

Hernan Crespo’s men have gone five back-to-back matches without defeat across all competitions (3W, 2D). This run has seen them reach the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores after edging out Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional in the round of 16.

Ad

Sao Paulo have picked up 32 points from their 21 Serie A games so far to sit seventh in the league standings, level on points with sixth-placed Mirassol.

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Sao Paulo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cruzeiro have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches, picking up six wins and two draws since a 2-0 defeat against Flamengo on July 12.

Cruzeiro currently hold the division’s second-best home record, having picked up 25 points from their 11 matches so far.

Ad

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks and we expect both sides to deliver a thrilling matchup at the Mineirao as they look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Crespo’s men have shown their upper hand in recent meetings between the two teams, but they have struggled for results on the road of late. That said, we fancy Cruzeiro to make the most of their home advantage this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-1 Sao Paulo

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: First to score - Cruzeiro (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More