Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Cruzeiro host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Saturday (June 24) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts enjoyed a fairly decent start to their season but have fallen off the pace to find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Cruzeiro lost 1-0 to Fortaleza in their last league outing. They had looked set to be headed towards a draw before their opponents scored a late winner. Cruzeiro are 12th in the league table with 14 points from 11 games.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season but remain in contention for continental football. They returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a 2-1 comeback win over Athletico Paranaense. Gabriel Neves and Luciano got on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are seventh in the standings with 18 points from 11 games.

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo, who lead 24-11.

Sao Paulo lost 1-0 to Cruzeiro in their last meeting, snapping a four-game unbeaten run in the fixture.

Cruzeiro are without a clean sheet in seven outings.

Four of Raposa's five league defeats this season have come at home.

The Soberano are one of four teams this season yet to win a road game.

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Cruzeiro have lost three of their last four games and are winless in seven outings across competitions. They have lost their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back league defeats. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-1 Sao Paulo

Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in four of Cruzeiro's last six games.)

Poll : 0 votes