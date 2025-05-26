Cruzeiro vs Union de Santa Fe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Cruzeiro will host Union de Santa Fe at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Wednesday in their final group game of the 2025 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign. The home side have endured a disappointing continental campaign despite their strong showings in domestic action and have been eliminated from the tournament.

They picked up their first win in Group E a fortnight ago, beating Palestino 2-1 with Yannick Bolasie and Gabriel Barbosa getting on the scoresheet in the second half to help overturn an early deficit for Raposa.

Union de Santa Fe have not fared any better than their midweek opponents in the Sudamericana so far. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to group winners Mushuc Runa, struggling to fashion many noteworthy goalscoring chances despite registering over 70% ball possession.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in their group with three points from an obtainable 15. They are one point and one place behind their midweek opponents and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday, although it will count for nought as both teams have since been eliminated from the competition.

Cruzeiro vs Union de Santa Fe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the second meeting between Cruzeiro and Union following their maiden matchup last month, which the visitors won 1-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The hosts, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches.

El Tate have the worst offensive and defensive records in Group E so far, with two goals scored and eight conceded.

Raposa are the third-highest-scoring side in the Brazilian top flight this term with a goal tally of 15.

Cruzeiro vs Union de Santa Fe Prediction

Cruzeiro have won four of their last five matches and are undefeated in their last nine. They have won five of their last six games at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto and will head into this one as clear favorites.

Union, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five matches and are winless in their last eight. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with their contrasting form, could see the visitors lose here.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-0 Union de Santa Fe

Cruzeiro vs Union de Santa Fe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

