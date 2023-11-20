Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | November 22nd 2023  

Cruzeiro will host Vasco da Gama at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Wednesday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult league campaign and are now embroiled in a battle for survival. They returned to winning ways crucially in their league clash at the weekend beating Fortaleza 1-0 at the Estadio Castelao with Bruno Rodrigues scoring the sole goal of the game 10 minutes from time.

Cruzeiro sit 16th in the league standings with 40 points from 33 games. They are level on point with their midweek opponents in 17th place and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Wednesday.

Vasco da Gama have also had their struggles this season although they have begun picking up points in recent weeks in an attempt to avoid the drop. They picked up a 2-1 win over America Mineiro in their last match with former Olympique Marseille man Dimitri Payet coming off the bench to score a stunning free-kick in added time and clinch all three points for the Cruzmaltino.

Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 meetings between Cruzeiro and Vasco. The hosts have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Cruzeiro have the second-best defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Only three of Vasco's 11 league wins this season have come away from home.

The Raposa are the lowest-scoring side in the Brasileiro Serie A this season with a goal tally of just 30.

Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Cruzeiro's latest result ended a run of three consecutive defeats and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They have however won just one of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.

Vasco meanwhile are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their six games prior. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 0-1 Vasco da Gama

Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vasco

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)