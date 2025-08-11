Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Crvena zvezda will invite Lech Poznan to the Rajko Mitic Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg in Poland last week, and Red Star Belgrade recorded a 3-1 away win.

The hosts maintained their 100% record across all competitions with a 1-0 win over Bačka Topola in the Serbian SuperLiga on Saturday. They have been eliminated from the group phase of the Champions League in the last two seasons.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after four games last week as they suffered a home loss in the first leg, with Mikael Ishak scoring in the first half. Notably, they have suffered two defeats across all competitions this season, with both losses registered at home. They have never qualified for the Champions League group phase.

Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. It was the first competitive meeting against a Serbian side for the visitors.

The hosts have met Polish teams seven times across all competitions. They have seen conclusive results in these games, recording six wins.

Poznan have never made it past the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Red Star have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four games.

Lech Poznan have lost two of their last three games in the Champions League qualifiers. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in two games in that period.

Kolejorz have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games in European qualifiers.

Red Star have not lost at home in the Champions League qualifiers since 2016. They have scored at least four goals in four of their last seven home games in the qualifiers.

Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznan Prediction

The Red-Whites have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions, scoring 21 goals. They have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games in 2025, and are strong favorites.

Goalscorers from the first leg, Bruno Duarte and Rade Krunić, were rested in the league meeting against Topola and should start here.

Last week, Duma Wielkopolski conceded at least three goals in a match for the third time in six games this season and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven away games in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

The hosts have enjoyed a prolific run thus far and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Crvena Zvezda 3-1 Lech Poznan

Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crvena zvezda to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More