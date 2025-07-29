Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Crvena Zvezda will welcome Lincoln Red Imps to the Rajko Mitić Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg in Gibraltar last week, and Red Star registered a 1-0 away win.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% start to their 2025-26 season. After a 1-0 win in the first leg, they overcame Beograd 7-1 in the Serbian SuperLiga. Mirko Ivanić and Rade Krunić scored in the first half, while Milson, Bruno Duarte, Aleksandar Katai (2), and Vasilije Kostov added goals after the break.

The Red Imps failed to score for the first time in six games in European qualifiers in the first leg and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, they were eliminated from the second qualifying round last season.

Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Red Star Belgrade registered a 1-0 away win, and the Red Imps will look to turn the tie around here.

The hosts have scored 12 goals in three competitive games this season while conceding just once.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 19 games in European qualifiers, recording six wins. Just two wins have been registered on their travels.

The Red-Whites are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last nine away games in European qualifiers.

The Red-Whites have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions in 2025, with that loss registered against PSV in the league phase of the Champions League in January.

Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

Red Star Belgrade head into the match in great form and have scored 12 goals in their three competitive games this season thus far. They have scored at least four goals in four of their last six competitive home games and will look to build on that form.

The Red Imps suffered their first loss at home in European qualifiers after three consecutive wins last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won just one of their last four away games in the qualifiers, conceding 12 goals while failing to score in two.

Considering Red Star's impressive record in European competitions and recent form, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Crvena Zvezda 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps

Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crvena Zvezda to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

