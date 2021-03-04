Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United: Man Utd Player ratings as Red Devils play out another goalless stalemate | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United recorded their third consecutive goalless draw, this time against Crystal Palace in a foggy evening at Selhurst Park, to lose more ground in the 2020-21 Premier League title race.

The Premier League giants largely played in fits and starts, leaving a host of fans, observers and their manager frustrated with their dour play. The first-half, which saw Crystal Palace knock at the doors of the Red Devils, featured missed chances from both teams.

Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford came the closest to breaking the deadlock for Manchester United but lacked composure with their finishing. For Crystal Palace, Andros Townsend was electric on the counter, winning fouls and testing the Manchester United centre-backs.

The hosts had plenty of chances to upset Manchester United but came up short in their finishing touches or the final ball. Nevertheless, they have now gone unbeaten against Manchester United for the first time in a Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have played out four draws in their last five games, struggling to make a statement on the attacking front in recent weeks.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Manchester United players in the game.

Dean Henderson - 8/10

A couple of routine stops, and that was about it for Jordan Henderson. The main concern for Henderson was Manchester United's midfielders cheaply giving the ball away in midfield.

The Eagles looked threatening on the turnover, especially in the 90th minute, which required Henderson to come rushing off his blocks to deny Patrick Van Aanholt to rescue a point for his team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

Once again, problems circling around Aaron Wan-Bissaka's sharpness in the final third came under the scanner. Apart from one cross that fizzed across the face of goal in the dying stages of the first-half, the right-back lacked accuracy in the final third.

Defensively, he was alive and recovered well, barring a few shaky moments when Crystal Palace broke away on the counter.

Eric Bailly - 6/10

Eric Bailly returned to the Manchester United starting XI in place of the much-maligned Victor Lindelof. But it's fair to say that this was not his best performance in a Manchester United shirt.

While Bailly was sensational with his aerial strength, he was rescued many a time by Crystal Palace's wastefulness.

At times, Bailly and Harry Maguire gave away so much space inside their own six-yard area to the likes of Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke, something that fortuitously went unpunished.

Harry Maguire - 5.5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire press for the opener off a set-piece.

Harry Maguire was dominant in the air but not quite in possession despite the amount of time given to him.

He was equally at blame for the disorganised shape of Manchester United in transition. He endured an extremely sloppy start to the match, as Crystal Palace had two huge chances to open the scoring.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

It was Luke Shaw's side that was often left exposed by a determined Townsend. Shaw was way too high up the pitch at times in a bid to create something from the left flank. The in-form full-back huffed and puffed but was outplayed by Joel Ward's excellent tracking.

Fred - 5/10

Fred was often too safe in possession and lacked the precision that Manchester United demanded.

It was his sloppy play, both on and off the ball, that caused a certain degree of chaos in the middle. No wonder the transitions made by Eberechi Eze and Townsend appeared so easy in midfield.

Nemanja Matic - 7/10

Nemanja Matic was the only Manchester United player who tested Vicente Guaita in the first-half, with a stunning rasping effort that was denied by the opposition keeper's fingertips.

Matic was undoubtedly far more solid defensively, while his ball-carrying and passing was impressive as well.

Mason Greenwood - 4/10

Mason Greenwood has been lambasted by the Manchester United faithful and rightly so.

The youngster has been a pale shadow of what he was last season. At times he cut inside when there were other options; at other times, he launched wild efforts only for possession to be squandered.

Greenwood's decision-making was subject to scrutiny in wider areas and down the channel.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Bruno Fernandes was average with his set-pieces and passing. He lost the ball many a time while trying to overcook a pass, and his lack of quality epitomised Manchester United's struggles in front of goal.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Marcus Rashford was guilty of taking way too many touches, which in turn slowed down the attack. He made a mess of a chance in the first half, too and wore out of proceedings late on when Manchester United really needed him to accelerate and create something.

Edinson Cavani - 4/10

Edinson Cavani was guilty of missing an absolute sitter in the first half when a corner flicked off Rashford fell kindly to the striker. Instead of finding the back of the net, Cavani fluffed his lines from five yards out.

Neither was he effective on the press, nor was he an imposing presence inside the box. Gary Cahill and Kouyate tied him up in wraps.

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 6/10

Scott McTominay made a few darting runs from deep positions, but they weren't enough to create something substantial. After he came on, United enjoyed long spells of possession in good areas, though.

Daniel James - 5/10

Daniel James was brought in to inject pace into United's forays, but he failed, much like his teammates.