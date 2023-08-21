Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal: Arsenal player ratings as 10-man Gunners hold firm for a hard-fought away win  

Martin Odegaard’s second-half penalty saw 10-man Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Monday, August 21.

The home side started brightly, but the visitors grew into the game and ended the half in the ascendancy. The Gunners fashioned the better chances and Palace remained a threat on the counter, but neither side could find the breakthrough at half time.

Less than 10 minutes after the restart, however, Arsenal took what they would consider a deserved lead. A quickly taken free-kick sent Eddie Nketiah through on goal and he was brought down in the box by Sam Johnstone. Odegaard calmly rolled the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal’s momentum was halted soon after, when Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the 67th minute for a second bookable offence. However, Mikel Arteta’s men held firm in the face of near-constant Crystal Palace pressure to see out a narrow win.

Expand Tweet

On that note, here are the Arsenal player ratings from a gritty performance:

Aaron Ramsdale: 5/10

Ramsdale was not called into action as much as Palace would have liked, given their numerical advantage. The Arsenal goalkeeper made just two saves in the game but commanded his area with authority, making 10 recoveries.

Thomas Partey: 7/10

Partey seems to have adapted well to his new role at right-back, defending and attacking with great vigor. He won 100% of his duels and made the most tackles (3) in the game, even providing an attacking outlet when needed.

Ben White: 6/10

Having moved to central defense this season from his right-back role in the last campaign, White put in another eye-catching performance. He played the ball out from the back well and effectively kept the Palace attackers at bay.

William Saliba: 6/10

Saliba (C) shone in the Arsenal defense, keeping Palace at bay with a commanding display.

Saliba was superb in defense, making eight clearances while also maintaining a passing accuracy of 92%. He used his pace and physicality to good measure in the game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 3/10

Tomiyasu was putting in a decent showing at left-back until his evening changed dramatically in the second half. Booked for time-wasting in the 60th minute, he received a second yellow seven minutes later for a foul on Jordan Ayew.

Expand Tweet

Martin Odegaard: 7/10

Odegaard scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Odegaard was calm in possession and did his fair share of tracking back as well. The Arsenal skipper also got on the scoresheet with his coolly dispatched penalty. He was replaced in the 89th minute as Mikel Arteta reinforced his defense.

Declan Rice: 5/10

Rice went about his business in the Arsenal midfield with quiet efficiency, keeping possession ticking over and offering defensive cover when needed.

Kai Havertz: 4/10

Havertz still seems to be struggling to find his exact role in his new side as he couldn't get involved in their attacking play. Having started the game in midfield, he moved up to striker as Arsenal reshuffled after the red card. The German picked up a booking in second-half injury time.

Bukayo Saka: 5/10

Saka was well-marshalled by Tyrick Mitchell, who minimised his influence on the game. The young Englishman filled in at left-back late on before being replaced in the 89th minute. He made eight recoveries and created two chances during his time on the pitch.

Eddie Nketiah: 5/10

Nketiah missed two big chances in the first half but did well to win a penalty in the second. He was taken off in the 79th minute as Arsenal went defensive.

Gabriel Martinelli: 6/10

Martinelli (L) looked sharp on the left wing for Arsenal.

Martinelli looked lively on the left wing throughout and set up the goal with his quick thinking. He was unfortunate to be the player replaced in the aftermath of Tomiyasu’s red card.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Magalhaes: 5/10

Gabriel was brought on to replace Tomiyasu in the Arsenal defense and played his part in ensuring his side maintained their clean sheet.

Jorginho: 5/10

Jorginho brought calmness to the Arsenal midfield after coming on in the 79th minute. He retained possession smartly and helped his side see out the win.

Jakub Kiwior: N.A.

Kiwior did not have enough time on the pitch to affect proceedings.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: N.A.

Zinchenko was brought on in the final few minutes to help his side see out the game.