Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 4 key takeaways

Shoaib Khan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    21 Aug 2018, 11:01 IST

Liverpool have continued their perfect start to the 2018/19 Premier League season after grinding out a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

In a competitive first half, Naby Keita's lovely ball created the first chance for Salah, who lobbed it way over the bar. Keita's inaccurate pass moments later gave Andros Townsend an opportunity to strike from long-range, something he hardly ever turns down and was unlucky as his shot beat Alisson but hit the bar.

On the verge of half-time, Mamadou Sakho was adjudged to have tripped up Mohamed Salah allowing James Milner to step up and slot it home.

In the second half, Luka Milivojevic came close to an equaliser with a curling free-kick that was beaten around the post by Alisson.

20 minutes later, with Salah clean through on goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought the Egyptian down. It's was a cruel end to the game for the 20-year-old who was certainly a standout performer during the game.

In added time, Liverpool sealed the win after countering Palace's corner kick with Mane ending up with a tap in to make it 2-0.

Here are four key takeaways from the game:

#1 Van Dijk prevails again

<p>

Virgil Van Dijk, if not the best, is one of the great centre-backs the Premier League has to offer.

The Dutchman hardly gave the sturdy Christian Benteke a sniff, completing nine ariel duals over the match and eight clearances.

He was very assured in his ability to contribute to Liverpool's possession too, attempting the second most passes and doing so with a 92.4% accuracy.

Van Dijk is integral to Klopp's side, not only with his defensive know how but leadership to the young Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Crystal Palace Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Roy Hodgson
Shoaib Khan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Student. Freelance football writer. Manchester United supporter.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool's probable...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Hits and flops from the game
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Why is Wilfried Zaha's contract extension important for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after...
RELATED STORY
5 most loyal footballers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
West Ham United and Crystal Palace agree on a deal for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United: 4...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us