Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Salah and Firmino braces help secure historic win | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool showed why they deserve to be the top of the Premier League with one of their best performances in the Jurgen Klopp era at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both bagged braces to down Palace 7-0 at the Selhurst Park.

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE. 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

It was the Reds' biggest-ever Premier League away win. How they managed to keep a clean sheet, despite attacking incessantly and without key defensive figures, makes this massive victory even more special.

Takumi Minamino opened the scoring in the third minute with a nice finish, as he opened his account in the English top-flight. It was one-way traffic after that, but the second goal didn't come until the 35th minute. Palace tried to counter, just like Spurs did in their last game, but Sadio Mane's goal brought an end to their brave efforts.

Roberto Firmino continued his impressive form for the club with a goal just before the half-time whistle. It seems the team that has struggled to find a rhythm this term got all of their players to sing together in harmony today.

7 - All seven of Liverpool's goals were assisted by different players (Mane, Firmino, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Matip & Oxlade-Chamberlain), the first time in Premier League history seven different players have assisted a goal for a team in a match. Feast. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

After the break, Jordan Henderson, who played like a true midfield general, got on the scoresheet just seven minutes after. Firmino got his second of the game in the 68th minute, with substitute Mo Salah providing the assist. That was before he bagged a quick-fire brace of his own in the 81st and 84th minute.

It was much more than total domination for the Reds, who played the best football in the Premier League so far in this troubled year. The only things missing were the joy of the visiting fans for this memorable win.

Here are five talking points from Selhurst Park.

#5 Liverpool secure their biggest-ever top-flight away win

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp celebrated winning The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award in style and inspired his players to record their biggest top-flight away win in their history. Liverpool are no strangers to thrashing Crystal Palace, having beaten them 9-0 in the 1989-90 top-flight season.

7 - Liverpool registered an away top-flight win by a margin of seven goals for the first time in their history, while it was their first seven-goal league victory since a 9-0 win over Crystal Palace in September 1989. Domination. pic.twitter.com/OWScT0qaqy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

This season, the reigning champions have suffered on their travels, accumulating four draws and a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa. Tonight, they ended their dismal away record and went six points above Spurs, albeit temporarily.

#4 Mohamed Salah creates new record from the bench

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

It was a brave decision by Klopp to bench their top goalscorer this season, Mohamed Salah, for this away fixture, given Liverpool's struggles in their travels.

However, his players ensured that the absence of the Egyptian winger was not felt on the pitch, as they had already scored four goals before Salah was introduced on the pitch.

3 - With two goals and one assist, Mohamed Salah is the first substitute to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/Nx26lnnXcE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Salah was introduced in place of Mane, who had assisted and scored twice in the first half, in the 57th minute. The 28-year-old found himself in the thick of things just 11 minutes after his introduction, as he laid the assist for Firmino's second goal of the day.

He displayed a striker's instinct to latch onto a ball from Joel Matip following a corner and steer the ball just beyond the reach of Vicente Guaita to open his account in the 81st minute. He got his second to send Liverpool into the seventh heaven, curling an effort that went in after hitting the inside of the post.