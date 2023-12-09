Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as Reds complete incredible turnaround | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool overcame a poor first-half performance and a second-half deficit to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park on Saturday, December 9.

The Eagles have secured just five points since the start of October, the second-worst tally in the said period, only behind Sheffield United. They made two changes from the 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, with Will Hughes and Nathaniel Clyne replacing Michael Olise and Tyrick Mitchell, respectively.

Liverpool, meanwhile, made five changes from their midweek win over Sheffield, highlighted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker from injury. Youngster Jarell Quansah started in central defense alongside Virgil van Dijk, while Ryan Gravenberch replaced the injured Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

The first half was a drab affair, with the visitors enjoying most of the possession but they were unable to create good chances. The biggest moment in the half fell to Palace, who were given a penalty, which VAR subsequently called off.

But Crystal Palace did get a penalty in the second half after Quansah's challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta was reviewed by VAR. Mateta made no mistake from the resultant spot-kick to give Palace the lead in the 57th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's side continued to pile the pressure on in search of an equalizer. The game turned on its head when Jordan Ayew received his marching orders after a silly foul on Harvey Elliott for his second yellow in the 75th minute.

Liverpool wasted no time in taking advantage, grabbing the leveler through Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's shot from the right deflected off a defender, leaving Sam Johnstone no chance as the Reds made it 1-1 in the 76th minute.

Liverpool left it late to grab the winner, with Harvey Elliott scoring in the 91st minute. The young midfielder unleashed a brilliant effort from 30 yards out to win the game for the visitors.

With the win, Klopp's side moved to the top of the table, with second-placed Arsenal set to face Aston Villa later on Saturday.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from the game at Selhurst Park.

#5 Hit - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian shot-stopper made a quick recovery after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Alisson produced a couple of brilliant saves, stretching to deny Jeffrey Schlupp in the first half before diving to his right to prevent a late equalizer.

#4 Flop - Jordan Ayew

Ayew received a red card in the 75th minute, putting his team in trouble late in the game and dashing their hopes of getting a positive result.

He received a needless first yellow for kicking the ball away before a Liverpool free kick. Ayew's second yellow was egregious too, hacking at Elliott at the halfway line.

#3 Hit - Harvey Elliott

Elliott came on for the misfiring Darwin Nunez in the 74th minute and proved to be a game-changer. He breathed life into what had been a lifeless Liverpool midfield till that point and bagged the winner late in the game.

Driving past a couple of defenders, the 20-year-old launched a powerful drive into the back of the net to win the game for the Reds in the first minute of injury time.

#2 Flop - Liverpool's first-half performance

Klopp's side had a first half to forget as they were unable to create any good chances.

The Reds failed to register a single shot on target and were lucky to be level at the break after Palace had a penalty chalked off by VAR.

Despite having 77 percent possession, Liverpool could not manage to trouble Johnstone in the Palace goal.

#1 Hit - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian forward continued his sensational form, bagging his 11th goal of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. He also notched his seventh assist of the season, teeing up Elliott for the winner.

Salah now has 200 goals across competitions for Liverpool, proving he is still a vital member of Klopp's side.