Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Gunners score twice in stoppage time to secure the win | Premier League 2020-21

Donning their new away kit, Arsenal left it late to secure a victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The win narrowed the gap between Tottenham and Arsenal to a mere one point.

All eyes will now be on Sunday's fixtures that will determine which teams can play European football next season.

The visitors started the game strongly with Nicolas Pepe opening the scoring in the 35th minute. However, as time progressed, Crystal Palace grew more confident and Arsenal looked vulnerable at the back.

After the break, Christian Benteke's goal looked to be the turning point of the game as the Eagles tightened their defense and the Gunners hardly found any chances upfront.

Fortunately for Mikel Arteta's side, two extremely late goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Pepe enabled Arsenal to return to winning ways and continue their good form ahead of the final matchday.

Here are five talking points from Arsenal's victory over Crystal Palace.

#5 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson given Guard of Honor

Roy Hodgson will leave the Eagles at the end of this season

Roy Hodgson was given a Guard of Honor before managing his second-last Crystal Palace game. The 73-year-old announced on Tuesday that he would step down from his role as manager at the end of the season.

The Englishman replaced Frank De Boer in September 2017 on a two-year deal but went on to sign a contract extension in March 2020.

When Hodgson first joined the Eagles, he was given the near-impossible task of leading the side to survival in the Premier League. They were on a four-match losing streak under Boer, and Hodgson's first three games were also marked by defeats. Eventually, the former England manager led the team to an 11th-placed finish.

Today Hodgson holds the record for being the oldest man to manage a Premier League game. Announcing his departure from the club, the manager said:

“It’s been really brewing for a long time. I had in the back of my mind that the right time to leave the club and maybe even to leave football for a while would be at the end of the season. I’m pleased that despite the speculation of the last two or three months, we’ve been able to keep things on a pretty even keel.”

🎶 𝙃𝙚'𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙤𝙬𝙣... 🎶



Roy Hodgson walks out at Selhurst Park as the manager of Crystal Palace for the final time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5al0v6kUJC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2021

#4 Bernd Leno saves Arsenal from further blushes

Bernd Leno denied the home team from extending their lead

Compared to Arsenal's six shots (three of them on target), Crystal Palace looked more dangerous in the attack as they managed twice the number of shots (12 shots with six on target).

Leno was clearly the busier of the two keepers and despite conceding, the German international did considerably well to prevent Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha from scoring in the second half of the game.

Bernd Leno's handling has been superb tonight. — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 19, 2021

With reports claiming that Leno could be one of the senior players to leave the Arsenal squad this summer, the 29-year-old's future at the Emirates Stadium has been thrown into doubt. Before the clash against Crystal Palace, the keeper said:

“I still have a two-year contract and hope to play in the Champions League again with Arsenal. It is also clear that at some point in my career I want to do something different."

1 / 2 NEXT