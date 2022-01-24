Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Five Talking Points as the Reds scrape past the Eagles | Premier League 2021-22

At the end of the first half at Selhurst Park, it looked like Liverpool were firmly in control of the game against Crystal Palace. However, the hosts turned up in grand fashion after half-time, making the Reds sweat right until the final whistle.

Andy Robertson's deliveries stole the limelight in the first half. Virgil van Dijk thundered in the first goal off a corner from the Scotsman. Liverpool went on to double their advantage through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Robertson registered his eighth assist in his last eight games.

Crystal Palace pegged a goal back through Odsonne Edouard in the 55th minute that lit up the crowd at Selhurst. The Eagles had their opponents on the ropes in the second half. But the wind was blown off their sails by a controversial penalty call late in the game.

Fabinho converted the penalty coolly to score Liverpool's third goal and seal the three points. The win keeps the Reds within nine points of the league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have failed to register a win in their last three games and would feel hard done by a late penalty.

Here are five talking points from the game:

1. VAR makes its presence felt again, alas in a negative way

One might argue that even without the penalty the visitors would have won 2-1 anyway, but that isn't a good justification. There were at least couple of minutes on the clock remaining when Jota went down and six minutes were added on at the end of the game. At the time the penalty was given, Pool were in desperate need of respite, and they got just that.

There is nothing to suggest that Crystal Palace could not have bagged a late equalizer themselves but they dropped their heads after the penalty.

The decision itself was a really soft one and having not been given on-field it didn't look that serious to be overturned. The interpretation of clear and obvious is still vague and the fans at Selhurst have every right to be disappointed with that call.

2. Defiant Alisson saves Liverpool

The Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker pulled out all the stops to deny Crystal Palace from equalizing. He made two brilliant saves in the first half, one offside, but the other came out of misplaced pass.

In the second half, he made a save off a shot from inside the six-yard-box around the 47th minute. He then made another recovery save off Michael Olise's chip from the edge of the box.

Crystal Palace were able to bypass Liverpool's press and final line of defense but they didn't get past Alisson.

