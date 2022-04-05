Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal : Gunners Player Ratings as Mikel Arteta's side fail to impress | Premier League 2021-22

Crystal Palace battered Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

Mateta opened the scoring for the hosts as he headed one away from close range. Conor Gallagher directed his set piece towards Joachim Andersen, who in turn set it up for Mateta to finish. A few minutes later, Jordan Ayew doubled his side's advantage. Andersen set Ayew up following an incisive pass, beating both Nuno Tavares and Gabriel. Ayew made no mistake as he clinically put one past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal tried to claw their way back into the game but their sluggishness and lack of intent would not let them. Instead Crystal Palace went for the kill and got it through Zaha. The 29-year-won a penalty after being clipped by Martin Odegaard in the box. Zaha slotted it in the far left, beating Ramsdale for Palace's third goal of the night.

On that note, here's a look at:

Arsenal's player ratings for the game:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Aaron Ramsdale made two saves throughout the game and was good with his ball distribution skills. Arsenal's defense really left him exposed and there was nothing he could have done to stop the three goals they conceded.

Nuno Tavares - 4/10

Nuno Tavares had a game to forget. The Portuguese got his first start for Arsenal since January 9 but failed to mark a mark. On the contrary, he was at fault for both the goals Crystal Palace scored in the first half. His man marking and readiness to react are a big question mark after this game.

Gabriel - 5/10

Gabriel was good with his ball distribution skills but when it came to reading the game, he fumbled. The Brazilian international misread the set-piece which led to the first goal. To make matters worse, the 24-year-old failed to contain Ayew for Crystal Palace's second of the night.

Ben White - 5/10

Ben White was at fault for the opening goal of the night as he lost to Mateta, who went on to score. He was also guilty of being out of position on numerous occasions. White could have done much better as he failed to anticipate multiple moves.

Cedric Soares - 6.5/10

Cedric Soares had a decent game. He pretty much contained the threat of Zaha and was a threat himself whenever he advanced higher. It was a shame that he did not get the support he was looking for. Cedric won seven duels, won three tackles, made three interceptions, completed two dribbles and made five recoveries.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Granit Xhaka in action against Crystal Palace.

Granit Xhaka tried to take control of proceedings in the center. The 29-year-old completed 87 passes with an accuracy of 93%. He also won four duels, made 15 recoveries, won one tackle and completed one dribble throughout the game.

Thomas Partey was bullied in the center of the park by Cheikhou Kouyate. He gave away possession cheaply on numerous occasions and struggled against the numerical superiority of the hosts in the center. It was unfortunate that he had to leave the pitch injured.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10

Emile Smith Rowe was far from his best. The 21-year-old missed two great chances to score for Arsenal. Smith Rowe had his moments but it just was not enough. He created three chances for his side but none of them found the back of the net.

Martin Odegaard - 5/10

Martin Odegaard was not his usual self. The Arsenal playmaker was ineffective upfront. Odegaard also clipped Zaha in the box which led to a penalty and ultimately Crystal Palace's third of the night.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka was probably the only positive for Arsenal. The 20-year-old showed real zeal to make something happen and was threatening every time he advanced higher. Saka won five duels, won two tackles, made three recoveries, created two chances and made one interception throughout the game.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5/10

The Arsenal captain was a complete mishit against Crystal Palace. The Frenchman was nowhere to be seen and was completely isolated upfront. Lacazette did have a chance to pull one back close to the half-hour mark, but he headed it above the bar.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Gabriel Martinelli was brought on as an attacking change as he replaced Tavares. He was good going forward and linked up well with his teammates upfront. Unfortunately, he could not produce anything substantial.

Edward Nketiah was unlucky to have not scored. His curling effort from the edge of the box hit the woodwork. What a goal it would have been had it gone in.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6.5/10

Albert Sambi Lokonga did a decent job in midfield given how Partey was harried in the center. He provided some much-needed balance.

