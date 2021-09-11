Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as Eagles secure huge win after Tanganga red card | Premier League 2021-22

Crystal Palace thumped 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

A penalty from Wilfried Zaha followed by a double from debutant Odsonne Edouard gave the Eagles their first win of the league campaign.

The first-half was a cagey affair with chances being few and far between, although the home side looked more threatening than their north London counterparts.

With the clock winding down, the match seemed to end in a goalless stalemate, but after a red for Japhet Tanganga, it all went downhill for Spurs.

Ben Davies handled the ball inside the area to concede a penalty which Zaha nonchalantly converted.

With Palace amping up the pressure in the final 10 minutes, substitute Edouard joined the act with a late double to widen the scoreline.

Tottenham Hotspur's winning start to the season ended spectacularly, but it shouldn't be surprising considering how deplorable they were today.

A first defeat as Tottenham Hotspur manager for Nuno Santos, who has plenty to ponder over before their next game, while joy for Patrick Vieira, who tasted his first victory as manager in the league.

5 Talking points as Crystal Palace end Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten Premier League start

#1 Tanganga's red card changed the course of the match

Tanganga's sending off tilted the balance in Palace's favor and condemned Tottenham Hotspur to defeat

Tottenham Hotspur were frustrated by Crystal Palace's stoic defending. But it boiled over midway through the second-half when Japhet Tanganga was booked twice within the space of a few minutes and sent off, leaving Spurs with a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the game.

He and Wilfried Zaha burst into an altercation which threatened to get physical, getting both penalized. But Tanganga, instead of exercising caution, proceeded to then ram his legs into Ayew, leaving the referee with no choice but to brandish a second yellow and give send him for an early bath.

4m 48s - There were only four minutes and 48 seconds between Japhet Tanganga's first and second yellow cards against Crystal Palace. Lunge. pic.twitter.com/yiI4MBTAxO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

That moment completely changed the course of the match as the Eagles were spurred on and looked more threatening, eventually scoring thrice to turn the tie on its head.

#2 Odsonne Edouard, remember the name!

Edouard netted twice against Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut

Crystal Palace made a spate of new signings in the summer, including that of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, a young Guinean who took the Scottish league by storm in the last three years.

Today, he made his debut, and then some! The 23-year-old came on in the 84th minute for his first Premier League match and scored just seconds later, producing a nice low-drive finish beyond Hugo Lloris.

⚽️⚽️ Odsonne Edouard is the first player to score 2+ goals on his PL debut for @CPFC - the first to do so for any club since Steve Mounie, for Huddersfield in August 2017 pic.twitter.com/sZq4KaUYpf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 11, 2021

With the hosts now leading 2-0 just six minutes from extra-time, the match seemed to be over. But the new boy was eager to add more to his tally, and fired one in in stoppage-time to add gloss to the scoreline.

What a dream debut for the man!

