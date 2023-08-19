Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Crystal Palace play host to Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Gunners edged Nottingham Forest to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment but have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Sheffield United to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 31 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 16 victories.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their eight matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory in the competition coming by a 3-0 margin in April 2022.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches against Crystal Palace, Arsenal managed to win both their games against the Eagles in the Premier League last season.

Crystal Palace won their first match of the season by a 1-0 margin and could begin a Premier League season with consecutive victories for only the second time in their history.

Arsenal won 10 of their last 12 London Derbies in the Premier League last season - a record in this regard in football league history.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Manchester City a run for their money this season. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were impressive against Nottingham Forest and will look to make their mark yet again this week.

Crystal Palace can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against one of England's strongest teams. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes