Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2022

The 2022-23 season of the Premier League kicks off with an exciting fixture this week as Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at Selhurst Park on Friday.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have been in excellent form under Mikel Arteta and were virtually unstoppable on their pre-season tour. The Gunners stunned Chelsea with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Crystal Palace have grown in stature under Patrick Vieira and finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings last season. The Eagles eased past Montpellier by a 4-2 margin last week and will need to work hard to secure victory in this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against Crystal Palace and have won 29 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 16 victories.

Crystal Palace have stepped up against the Gunners in recent years and have suffered defeat in only one of their last eight matches against Arsenal, securing two victories in the process.

This is the third consecutive Premier League season in which Arsenal are starting their campaign with a London derby - they defeated Fulham in the 2020-21 season but suffered a shock loss against Brentford last year.

This fixture mark marks the fifth time in English football history where a top-flight season has started with the first kick-off on a Friday.

Arsenal have lost their opening game in the Premier League in five of the last nine seasons, while Crystal Palace have won the opening game in two of their last four campaigns.

Arsenal have had a total of six players sent off in opening games of their Premier League campaign - the most in the history of the competition.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have enjoyed an exceptional transfer window and have made several important additions to their squad. Gabriel Jesus has been in excellent form so far and will look to make his mark in his first Premier League game for the Gunners.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Arsenal on several occasions in the recent past. Arsenal have a hit a purple patch at the moment, however, and are the better team going into this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

