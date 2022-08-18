Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have made a fairly robust start to their campaign. The away side edged Everton to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Crystal Palace are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have managed to trouble the league's big guns so far. The Eagles held Liverpool to a commendable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 21 out of the 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Eagles' 13 victories.

Crystal Palace have picked up only four points in their last five matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with only one win during this run in May 2021.

Aston Villa won this fixture at Selhurst Park last season and are looking to secure Premier League away victories against Crystal Palace for the first time in their history.

Aston Villa have lost 16 of their last 22 Premier League matches in the Premier League but did manage to secure their only victory in the city last season against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace's 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season ended the Eagles' six-game unbeaten run at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has scored nine goals in his last 15 Premier League matches, with his last four goals directly securing seven points for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have been plagued by inconsistency this year and have plenty of work to do this season. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho have flattered to deceive in their first two games and will need to step up this weekend.

Crystal Palace did well to hold off Liverpool last week and will need to take their game up a notch in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi