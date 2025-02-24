Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Crystal Palace lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side stunned Chelsea with a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Eagles defeated Fulham by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 23 out of the 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 16 victories.

Crystal Palace have won five of their last six matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League and defeated them by an impressive 5-0 margin in this exact fixture last season.

Aston Villa have defeated Crystal Palace in at least one league game in each of their last seven Premier League campaigns and played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture this season.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four midweek games in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last eight home games in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have blown hot and cold in the Premier League this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Marco Asensio scored a match-winning brace against Chelsea last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Aston Villa on a few occasions in the past. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet - Yes

