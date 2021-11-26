Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 27th November 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of crucial matches this weekend as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side take on an in-form Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Preview

Crystal Palace are in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations under Patrick Vieira this season. The Eagles played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw against Burnley in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The away side picked up a crucial victory against Brighton last weekend and will look to improve under Steven Gerrard this year.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have an impressive record against Crystal Palace and have won 20 out of 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 13 victories.

Aston Villa have struggled in the Premier League this season and have lost five of their last six away games in the competition.

Crystal Palace have won their last three home games against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Premier League and have scored an impressive 13 goals during this period.

Aston Villa have conceded 12 goals in their last six games and will need to work on the defence this season.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season and have managed their longest unbeaten streak in the competition.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction

Crystal Palace have excelled in the Premier League so far this season and have been a force to be reckoned with under Patrick Vieira. The likes of Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa showed signs of improvement last weekend but will need to work hard to build momentum this season. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Wilfried Zaha to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Aston Villa to win by two goals

