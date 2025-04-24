Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Crystal Palace square off against Aston Villa at the Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. Palace last played in the final in 2015, losing 2-1 to Manchester United. Villa, meanwhile, last graced the title match in 2014, losing 4-0 to Arsenal.
Palace overcame Fulham 3-0 away in the quarter-final but are winless in four games across competitions. They drew 2-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League in midweek. Eberechi Eze scored in the 27th minute before Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised in the 83rd minute, three minutes after coming off the bench.
Villa, meanwhle, beat Preston North End 3-0 in the previous round. They saw their winning streak end after three games in a 2-1 loss at Manchester City in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford equalised from the spot in the 18th minute before defender Matheus Nunes bagged a stoppage-time winner for City.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have crossed paths 56 times across competitions, with Villa leading 23-17.
- The Eagles are unbeaten in four meetings with Villa, winning three wins. The two teams last met in the Premier League in February, with Palace winning 4-1 at home.
- Villa are unbeaten in four FA Cup meetings against Palace and won the fifth-round replay 3-1 when they last met in the competition in 2010.
- Their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Both teams have scored nine times in four games in the FA Cup this season.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction
After winning seven of their eight games between February and early April, Palace are winless in four games, conceding 12 goals. They are unbeaten in four meetings against Villa, scoring 13 times.
Chadi Riad Dnanou and Cheick Doucoure are long-term absentees, while Ben Chilwell is doubtful after missing the league meeting against Arsenal due to illness. Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta should return to the starting XI.
Villa, meanwhile, have 11 wins in their last 14 games across competitions. They have scored at least thrice in six of their last nine games across competitions. They have won two of their last eight meetings against the Eagles, losing four.
Manager Unai Emery has a clean bill of health, but on-loan defender Axel Disasi is unavailable, as he's ineligible to play for Villa in the competition.
Both teams have been in good form in the FA Cup. Palace, though, have had the upper hand in recent meetings against Villa and should eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Palace to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes