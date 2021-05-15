Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they lock horns at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The hosts were beaten 3-1 by Southampton last time out, while the visitors played out an uneventful goalless draw with Everton on Thursday.

Crystal Palace failed to make it two wins from two games last time out as they fell to a disappointing defeat against an out-of-sorts Southampton side.

Belgian striker Christian Benteke gave the Eagles the lead, but a brace from Danny Ings and Che Adams' 48th-minute strike helped the Saints turn the game on its head. It was Southampton's first win in five games.

The result saw Crystal Palace drop four points behind 12th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers and eight points behind Sunday's visitors.

Meanwhile, after their defeat against Manchester United, Aston Villa held on for a goalless draw against Everton on Thursday.

Dean Smith's men have now managed just two wins from their last 10 games, picking up four draws and suffering four losses.

This poor run of results has seen Aston Villa drop into the bottom half of the table, one point behind 10th-placed Leeds United.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

With 20 wins from 46 meetings with Crystal Palace, Aston Villa head into this tie as the best side in the history of this fixture. The hosts have picked up 12 wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Aston Villa will now aim to grab a league double over the Toffees after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory back in December's reverse fixture.

Crystal Palace Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Aston Villa Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Team News

Crystal Palace

The hosts will still have to cope without the services of a few injured first-team players. Connor Wickham (muscle), James McArthur (calf), James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Nathan Ferguson (muscle) have been ruled out.

Injured: Connor Wickham, James McArthur, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's leading scorer Ollie Watkins will return to the fold. He served his one-game suspension after receiving his marching orders against Manchester United.

Dominic Revan and Trezeguet remain out of contention for this tie with jaw and knee injuries respectively. Meanwhile, Morgan Sanson is a doubt due to a minor knee problem.

Injured: Dominic Revan, Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell; Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn; Bertrand Traore, Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi; Wesley

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Prediction

While they head into this game in similar form, Aston Villa have been the better side for most of the campaign.

The visitors will also be boosted by the return of Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish. Considering their defensive solidity, we predict Aston Villa will claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Aston Villa