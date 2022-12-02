Crystal Palace vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022 

Crystal Palace will welcome Botafogo to Selhurst Park for a club friendly on Saturday (December 3).

The hosts have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League before the FIFA World Cup break. Morgan Gibbs-White scored a 54th-minute goal to guide the Tricky Trees to victory in a game that saw Wifried Zaha miss a first-half penalty.

Meanwhile, Botafago's last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at Athletico-PR in their final game of the Brazilian Serie A season. All three goals came after the break, with Adryelson's own goal opening the scoring, while Vitor Roque and Erick also found the back of the net.

Crystal Palace have lined up four friendlies to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action when the Premier League resumes on December 26. The Eagles are scheduled to take on Trabzonspor, Napoli and Real Valladolid.

Crystal Palace vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Palace have lost their last two games and have just two wins from their last five games across competitions.

Four of Palace's last five games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Botafago's last four games have seen one team keep a clean sheet, while four of their last six have produced at least three goals.

Palace have won their last three games at Selhurst Park and have four wins from their last six home games.

Crystal Palace vs Botafogo Prediction

Palace went into the World Cup break in poor form, losing consecutive games, including being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle United. The Selhurst Park outfit will want to build confidence and are likely to play the game on the front foot.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Palace 3-1 Botafogo

Crystal Palace vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Palace to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

