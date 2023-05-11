Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 76 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 27 victories.

After a run of only one victory in seven matches on the trot against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have won each of their last four such games against the Cherries.

Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace in their first Premier League matches against them in 2015 but have now conceded in each of their last 10 league matches against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace suffered a 3-0 defeat against Fulham last year and have not lost consecutive Premier League home games against newly-promoted teams since 2016.

Crystal Palace have picked up seven points in their last three matches at home in the Premier League - as many as they had achieved in the eight such games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze have shown flashes of their brilliance this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement over the past month and are only a point away from safety at the moment. Crystal Palace are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes