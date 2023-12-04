Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bournemouth lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have managed to improve in recent weeks. The away side held Aston Villa to a commendable 2-2 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 77 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 28 victories.

Crystal Palace have won each of their last five matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League and have managed to keep clean sheets in four of these games.

Bournemouth were unbeaten in their first three games away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League but have lost their last three such games, conceding eight goals in the process.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 15 matches played out on a Wednesday in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin against Watford last year.

Bournemouth have won only two of the 15 Premier League games that they have played on a Wednesday.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth have shown flashes of improvement over the past month and will be intent on building a good run of results. The Cherries have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive so far this season. Bournemouth are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes