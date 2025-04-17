Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Crystal Palace will entertain Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Though the visitors are eighth in the standings, four places above Palace, they only have a five-point lead.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, and after a seven-game unbeaten streak between late February and early April, they have suffered back-to-back losses. They lost 5-2 away at Manchester City last week and fell to a 5-0 away loss to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Cherries have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last two games. After a 2-2 away draw at West Ham United earlier this month, they won 1-0 at home against Fulham on Monday. Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the match in the first minute. It was their first league win since February.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 80 times in all competitions. The visitors have a narrow 32-28 lead in wins, and 20 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December and played out a goalless draw, with the visitors keeping their third consecutive clean sheet in this fixture.

Palace are on a four-game winning streak at home across all competitions and have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 10 away games in the Premier League, recording five wins.

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last six home meetings against the visitors, with that loss registered last season.

Ten of the 15 Premier League meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six league outings. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in four games during that period.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Eagles have suffered back-to-back defeats, conceding five goals apiece in both, though both losses were registered in their travels. They have won their last three Premier League home games, scoring seven goals while conceding twice. Notably, they are winless in their last three league meetings against Bournemouth without scoring, which is a cause for concern.

Chadi Riad Dnanou and Cheick Doucoure are the two confirmed absentees for manager Oliver Glasner.

The Cherries returned to winning ways after five games last week while keeping their first clean sheet in 10 games, and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last three away games and have conceded two goals apiece in these games.

Enes Unal and Ryan Christie are long-term absentees while Justin Kluivert faces a late fitness test. Luis Sinisterra is also likely to be rested here and could return against Manchester United.

Palace have a good recent home record and should be able to hold the visitors to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

