Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Crystal Palace in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and will want to win this game.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles defeated West Ham United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 18 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 15 victories.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Brentford in the Premier League and won this exact fixture by a comprehensive 3-1 margin last season.

Brentford won the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace by a 2-1 margin on the opening weekend of the Premier League and will look to complete a league double over the Eagles for the first time since 1956.

After a run of three defeats on the trot against Brentford in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have lost only two of their last 14 such games in the competition.

Brentford's 22 matches in the Premier League this season have witnessed 79 goals - only Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur have a higher such tally in this regard.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored an impressive brace against West Ham United and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.

Brentford have been resurgent in recent weeks but have several defensive issues to address ahead of this game. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-2 Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

