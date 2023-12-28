Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Brentford in a crucial encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have a good recent record against Brentford and have won 17 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 14 victories.

The first five matches between Crystal Palace and Brentford in the Premier League have ended in draws - the only fixture in the competition to witness such a streak.

Crystal Palace have played out draws in each of their last five league matches against Brentford and have never played out six consecutive draws against a single opponent in league games.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last nine London derbies at home in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming against West Ham United in April this year.

Brentford have won their last four London derbies away from home in the Premier League - only Chelsea and Arsenal have better such records in the history of the competition.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Eagles have shown flashes of their ability so far and will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks.

Brentford have also failed to meet expectations this season and have a mountain to climb for the remainder of the season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Olise to score - Yes