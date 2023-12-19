Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2023

Off the back of a brilliant 2-2 draw against Manchester City, Crystal Palace will take on rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League contest on Thursday.

Crystal Palace looked set to be handed a routine defeat by Manchester City last Saturday as they went into the final 15 minutes of the 90, trailing 2-0. However, the Eagles managed to earn a valuable point from the jaws of defeat thanks to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise.

That said, they are currently on a six-game winless streak in the Premier League and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and return to winning ways. Roy Hodgson's men currently sit 15th in the table with 17 points, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion's season continues to be stop-and-start. After picking up a 1-0 win over Marseille in midweek to finish at the top of Group B of the Europa League, the Seagulls were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates this past weekend.

Brighton hardly offered a threat to the Gunners and conjured just one shot on target as second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz helped Mikel Arteta's side climb to the top of the table.

After a bright start to the campaign, Brighton have huffed and puffed in recent months. They have picked up just one win in their last four Premier League matches and Roberto Di Zerbi's needs to find a way to get his men back to efficiently play their exciting brand of football.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion won their last meeting with Crystal Palace on March 15, 2023, by a 1-0 scoreline. They had failed to win their previous seven.

Brighton have failed to score more than one goal in their last eight matches against Crystal Palace.

Brighton are yet to keep a clean sheet after 17 Premier League matches this season.

Crystal Palace haven't scored more than two goals in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

The last four Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton at Selhurst Park have all ended in 1-1 draws.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Crystal Palace and Brighton are two sides that have struggled to score goals. Brighton no longer look like the exciting team that started the season on a high. Palace's draw with City over the weekend would have done their confidence a world of good.

But in all likelihood, the two teams are likely to share the spoils here as they so often do at Selhurst Park.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes