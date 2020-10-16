Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, as both sides look to resume their league commitments with a win after a shaky start to the season.

Brighton have played far better than their results so far suggest, and were particularly desperate not to get a single point from their home clash against Manchester United last month, when they hit the woodwork five times.

They have also lost to Everton and Chelsea so far this season, and Graham Potter will be hoping that the losing habit doesn't spill over to this side of the international break.

👇 The boss looks ahead to Sunday's game at Selhurst Park.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IqEBjWxJuF — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 16, 2020

Crystal Palace started the season off on fire, beating both Southampton and Manchester United in their opening two games. Roy Hodgson's side have since lost to Everton and Chelsea, and sit in mid-table, after four games played in the Premier League.

🗣 "We’re preparing for a very, very good Brighton team."#CPFC | #CRYBHA — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 16, 2020

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Brighton hold a slender advantage over Crystal Palace, having won 40 games against their rivals, with Palace only winning 37.

In the 103 previous clashes between these two sides, there have been 26 draws as well.

Crystal Palace form guide: L-L-W-W

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide: L-L-W-L

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion Team News

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt could all be in contention to start this game. James McCarthy though, tore his hamstring on international duty with the Republic of Ireland and is sure to miss the game.

Injuries: James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey

Doubtful: Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt

Suspensions: None

Davy Propper, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone are all long-terms absentees, and still unable to be selected for the first-team.

There are lingering doubts over the fitness of Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbhaksh, with Graham Potter hoping that the right-back, in particular, can shake off the injury he picked up in their last match against Everton.

Injuries: Davy Propper, Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone

Suspensions: None

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, Tyrick Mitchell; Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfred Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Brighton and Hove Albion (3-4-3): Matt Ryan; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Solly March; Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Against a side that like to play an open game, like Brighton, Palace will be licking their lips at the prospect of being able to hit them on the counter-attack. The likes of Wilfred Zaha and Eberechi Eze running at them will not be the most happy option for the Brighton defenders, who aren't the quickest themselves.

Keeping the Palace counter-attack as the biggest factor that will decide the game, we are going for a narrow win for the Eagles.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion