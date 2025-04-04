Crystal Palace vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Crystal Palace and rivals Brighton will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 31 clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Selhurst Park.

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Southampton last weekend. Nigeria international Paul Onuachu broke the deadlock with a well-placed header in the 20th minute. The Saints held on to the lead until injury time, when Matheus Franca equalized to ensure the spoils were shared.

Brighton, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 thrashing at home to Aston Villa. All three goals were scored in the second half, with new boys Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio continuing their fine run of form to put the visitors two goals up, with the Spaniard assisting Donyell Malen deep into injury time.

The loss saw the Sea Gulls drop below their visitors to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 47 points from 30 games. Crystal Palace are 12th with 40 points to their name.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 143rd iteration of the A2 Derby. Crystal Palace have 52 wins to their name, and Brighton were victorious 50 times while 40 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Crystal Palace claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Palace's last five home games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Each of the last five head-to-head games at Selhurst Park have ended in 1-1 draws.

Brighton have won five of their last seven away games across competitions (one draw).

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Prediction

Crystal Palace saw their five-game winning run across competitions come to an end against Southampton. Oliver Glasner would have been disappointed by the result as his side needed injury time to snatch a point against a historically poor Saints side. The Eagles will be aiming to register a first double over their rivals since 1932-33.

Brighton, for their part, had a week to forget, as they were knocked out in the FA Cup quarterfinal before losing heavily to Aston Villa. The defeat to the Villans dealt their top-four aspirations a heavy blow. The East Sussex outfit have lost on each of their last 11 trips to the capital in the Premier Legaue (six losses) but are unbeaten in 10 games this season against sides in the bottom half (four wins).

This is one of the most unique rivalries in English football and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

