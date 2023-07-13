Crystal Palace vs Brondby Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

Crystal Palace continue their pre-season with a closed-door friendly against Brondby at the Palace Academy Stadium in Beckenham on Saturday.

The Eagles began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to fifth-tier English side Barnet on Tuesday. Courtney Fitzroy Senior netted the only goal of the game in the 84th minute as Palace's resistance was finally broken.

Head coach Roy Hodgson fielded two different teams in each half, comprising mainly of youth players. His international players had only returned to training a day prior to the game, which led to their omission from the squad. However, they could make a return here, seeing a few minutes in their second friendly game of the pre-season.

It's set to be a busy pre-season for Palace, who play another five games after this. Crawley Town and Watford are next, followed by a trip to the United States, where the Eagles play Colombian side Millionarios followed by a fixture with Europa League champions Sevilla.

The London side wrap up their preparations for the 2023-24 season with a home game against Ligue 1 side Lyon on 5 August. Just a week later, they play their opening Premier League game away to Sheffield United.

As for Brondby, the Danish outfit have already participated in two friendly games this summer. Their first ended in a 2-1 victory over Hillerod before a goalless stalemate with Swansea City.

Crystal Palace vs Brondby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace and Brondby played out a 1-1 draw in the summer of 2020. Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles in front in the 35th minute before Jesper Lindstrom equalized for the Danish outfit in the second half.

Crystal Palace lost their opening friendly game of the summer (1-0 to Barnet) while Brondby are still unbeaten in their pre-season, winning (2-1 vs Hillerod) and drawing (0-0 vs Swansea) once each.

Crystal Palace's new signing Jefferson Lerma could make his club debut here.

Crystal Palace vs Brondby Prediction

Crystal Palace were without the wealth of senior players for their first friendly game of the summer, but with many of them expected to return, the Eagles could see a different result here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brondby

