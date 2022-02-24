Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th February 2022

Fresh off the back of an emphatic victory over Watford, Crystal Palace play host to Burnley at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, claimed a hard-fought win over Tottenham in midweek and will be looking to build on that result.

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways last Wednesday as they comfortably saw off Watford 4-1 away from home.

Prior to that, the Eagles were on a six-game winless streak in the league, losing three and claiming three draws.

With 29 points from 26 games, Crystal Palace are currently 11th in the EPL standings, three points off Southampton in the top half of the table.

Burnley, meanwhile, stunned Tottenham Hotspur when the sides met last Wednesday as they claimed a 1-0 victory.

The Clarets have now made it two wins from two league outings for the first time this season after seeing off Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in their previous games.

While they have three games in hand, Burnley are currently 18th in the league table with 20 points, two points off Newcastle United just outside the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides.

Crystal Palace have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 different encounters.

The Clarets are unbeaten in each of their last four games against Crystal Palace since 2020, claiming three wins and one draw.

The Eagles have lost each of their three home games in the Premier League this year, conceding seven goals and scoring three in that time.

Burnley have managed just one win on the road this season and have the league’s fourth-worst away record with six losses from 12 games.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction

Coming off impressive wins in midweek, both sides will head into the game in rejuvenated spirits and we expect a thrilling contest on Saturday. Burnley head into the game on a two-game winning streak and we predict they will maintain this fine form and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant