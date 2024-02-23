Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Crystal Palace will invite Burnley to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings but managed to end their losing streak after two games as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier this week. Jordan Ayew broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, and substitute Amadou Onana equalized for Everton in the 84th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last eight games in all competitions and suffered a 5-0 home loss to Arsenal last week. It was their 18th loss of the league campaign and the second time they had conceded five goals in a league match.

The hosts are in 15th place in the league standings, with 25 points from as many games. The visitors are in 19th place in the table, with just 13 points to their name, the same as last-placed Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 54 times in all competitions thus far, with their last 15 meetings coming in the Premier League. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings at the moment, with a 21-14 lead in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

Palace are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors and registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Palace have just one win in 2024 thus far, with that win coming at home against Sheffield United in the Premier League last month.

Burnley have suffered consecutive losses in their last four away games, conceding three goals apiece in three games in that period.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats and scoring just one goal.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 28-25 in 25 league games thus far and also have a better defensive record, conceding 11 fewer goals (44).

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction

The Eagles are winless in their last three league outings, scoring one goal apiece in these games while conceding eight goals. They will play their first match under new coach Oliver Glasner, who has said that improving his side's goalscoring is a priority for him.

He has a lengthy injury list for his first game in charge and won't be able to call upon the services of seven players. Will Hughes has an ankle injury and faces a late fitness test.

The Clarets have endured a winless run in 2024 across all competitions and have just one win in their last 12 games. They have suffered back-to-back losses in their last three away games, conceding three goals apiece, and might struggle here. They have lost just one of their last six meetings against the hosts and are unbeaten in their last three away games in this fixture.

Vincent Kompany will be without Aaron Ramsey for the trip to South London after suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal last week, which had him stretchered off the pitch. Jordan Beyer has progressed well in his recovery but is not yet an option for the visitors.

Considering the recent struggle of the two teams and their goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Ayew to score or assist any time - Yes