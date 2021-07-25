Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Crystal Palace are set to play Charlton Athletic on Tuesday at the Selhurst Park in a friendly fixture.
Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town yesterday in a friendly game. A second-half penalty from star forward Wilfried Zaha was enough to secure the win for Crystal Palace.
Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Reading yesterday in a friendly game. A first-half goal from former Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria for Reading was cancelled out by a goal from young attacker Hady Ghandour for Charlton Athletic in the second-half.
Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head
In 68 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Crystal Palace hold the clear advantage. They have won 34 games, lost 19 and drawn 15.
The two clubs last faced each other in an official game in 2015 in the third round of the EFL Cup. Crystal Palace beat Charlton Athletic 4-1, courtesy of a second-half hat-trick from striker Dwight Gayle and a goal from England international Fraizer Campbell. Centre-back Naby Sarr scored the consolation goal for Charlton Athletic, who had French midfielder Alou Diarra sent off in the second-half.
Crystal Palace form guide: yet to play
Charlton Athletic form guide: yet to play
Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Team News
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace will be without talented young forward Eberechi Eze, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced Scottish midfielder James McArthur and defender Nathan Ferguson. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Patrick Vieira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Eberechi Eze
Doubtful: James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson
Suspended: None
Charlton Athletic
Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Ben Purrington.
Injured: Jake Forster-Caskey
Doubtful: Ben Purrington
Suspended: None
Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Predicted XI
Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jack Butland, Nathaniel Clyne, Martin Kelly, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (4-4-2): Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Akin Famewo, Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Hady Ghandour, Conor Washington, Josh Davison
Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Prediction
Crystal Palace have embarked on a new era under the management of Patrick Vieira. Having let go of first-team regulars like Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend on free transfers this summer, the club has signed young stars like Marc Guehi and Michael Olise, and are reportedly closing in on Lyon centre-back Joachim Andersen as well.
Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, finished 7th in League One last season. Northern Ireland international Conor Washington will be crucial for them, having scored 11 league goals for them last time around.
Crystal Palace should be able to emerge victorious.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Charlton Athletic
