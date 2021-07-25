Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Crystal Palace are set to play Charlton Athletic on Tuesday at the Selhurst Park in a friendly fixture.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town yesterday in a friendly game. A second-half penalty from star forward Wilfried Zaha was enough to secure the win for Crystal Palace.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Reading yesterday in a friendly game. A first-half goal from former Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria for Reading was cancelled out by a goal from young attacker Hady Ghandour for Charlton Athletic in the second-half.

Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head

In 68 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Crystal Palace hold the clear advantage. They have won 34 games, lost 19 and drawn 15.

The Patrick Vieira regime is up and running at Crystal Palace 🦅 pic.twitter.com/EhkJt3oWjA — Goal (@goal) July 17, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in an official game in 2015 in the third round of the EFL Cup. Crystal Palace beat Charlton Athletic 4-1, courtesy of a second-half hat-trick from striker Dwight Gayle and a goal from England international Fraizer Campbell. Centre-back Naby Sarr scored the consolation goal for Charlton Athletic, who had French midfielder Alou Diarra sent off in the second-half.

Crystal Palace form guide: yet to play

Charlton Athletic form guide: yet to play

Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Team News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be without talented young forward Eberechi Eze, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced Scottish midfielder James McArthur and defender Nathan Ferguson. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Patrick Vieira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Eberechi Eze

Doubtful: James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson

Suspended: None

Charlton Athletic

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Ben Purrington.

Injured: Jake Forster-Caskey

Doubtful: Ben Purrington

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jack Butland, Nathaniel Clyne, Martin Kelly, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (4-4-2): Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Akin Famewo, Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Hady Ghandour, Conor Washington, Josh Davison

Crystal Palace vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Crystal Palace have embarked on a new era under the management of Patrick Vieira. Having let go of first-team regulars like Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend on free transfers this summer, the club has signed young stars like Marc Guehi and Michael Olise, and are reportedly closing in on Lyon centre-back Joachim Andersen as well.

Joachim Andersen is set to select Crystal Palace from many options as next club. The agreement is close to be completed on a permanent deal - talks progressing. 🔵🔴 #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, finished 7th in League One last season. Northern Ireland international Conor Washington will be crucial for them, having scored 11 league goals for them last time around.

Crystal Palace should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Charlton Athletic

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Abhinav Anand