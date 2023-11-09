Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Crystal Palace in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Brighton & Hove Albion to a commendable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles eased past Burnley by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 24 out of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 15 victories.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 17 matches against Everton in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin at home in December 2021.

Everton have lost only two of their last 14 matches away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in 2021.

Everton have won each of their last two matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

Crystal Palace have presented a robust front in the Premier League this season and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The Eagles have good players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day.

Everton have not been impressive this season and will need to turn their campaign around in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Ayew to score - Yes