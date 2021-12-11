Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th December 2021

Fresh off the back of ending their winless run in the Premier League, Everton take a trip to the Selhurst Park Stadium to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be desperate to get one over the visitors after failing to claim a win in any of the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Crystal Palace failed to arrest their slump in form last Sunday as they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Patrick Vieira’s men have now lost each of their most recent three games, while they are without a win in their last four.

With 16 points from 15 games, the Eagles are currently 14th in the Premier League standings, two points and two places behind Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Everton claimed a dramatic 2-1 win against Arsenal last time out to end their winless run.

Prior to that, they were on an eight-game winless run in the league, claiming two draws and losing six.

Manager Rafael Benítez will now hope that the win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to move into the top half of the table.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Everton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 53 games against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have picked up 13 victories in that time, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Everton are unbeaten in each of their last 13 games against Crystal Palace, claiming six wins and seven draws in that time.

Crystal Palace have picked up just two wins on home turf this season, while losing three and claiming one draw in seven games.

Everton boast one of the leakiest defenses in the division, having conceded 25 goals from 15 games so far.

Everton rank as the fourth worst team away from home this season, claiming five points from seven away games to date.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

Everton head into the game fresh off a morale-boosting victory over Arsenal and will be seeking to make it two wins from two for just the second time this season. Crystal Palace appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and we are tipping the visitors to steal a narrow win in this one.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Demarai Gray to score at any time: Yes

Edited by Peter P