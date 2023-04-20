Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles eased past Southampton by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 24 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 15 victories.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 16 games against Everton in the Premier League but did win this exact fixture last season.

Everton won the reverse fixture by a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline and could complete a Premier League double over Crystal Palace for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.

Crystal Palace have won their last two matches at home against Everton in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 15 such games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace have won all three of their Premier League games under Roy Hodgson - as many victories as they had achieved in the 18 league games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

Crystal Palace have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come into their own under Roy Hodgson. Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have been in poor form this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes