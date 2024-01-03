Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2024

Crystal Palace and Everton will lock horns at Selhurst Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

Neither Crystal Palace nor Everton made it past the third round last term and one of these two sides will suffer the same fate again this Thursday. Palace will show up for the game with a spring in their steps after coming from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 in their last fixture of 2023.

Keane Lewis-Potter put the Bees ahead as early as the game's second minute. But the Eagles' star men, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze flipped the script to help Roy Hodgson's men snap an eight-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Olise bagged a brace and his goals came on either side of Eze's 39th-minute strike. The win helped Palace put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. They are now 14th in the table, with six points more than 18th-placed Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Everton suffered a third-straight defeat in the Premier League and a fourth successive loss in all competitions as they were convincingly beaten by Wolves at the Molineux last Saturday. Gary O'Neil's men put three past the Goodies without reply.

Everton, who seemed to be riding a wave of resurgence up until a couple of weeks ago, are now once again looking hapless. But they remain outside the relegation zone for now with 16 points from 20 games despite the points deduction.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have won just two of their six FA Cup ties against Everton.

Everton have already beaten Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this season.

Palace have lost three of their last four FA Cup third-round matches.

Everton have conceded losses in seven of their last nine FA Cup games against fellow Premier League sides.

Everton are yet to pick up a win in their last 12 FA Cup matches played in London. Their last such win came against Manchester United in the final at Wembley in 1995.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

Everton's recent form has been uninspiring and Palace come into this game on the back of an exciting win over Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend. Both teams are well-matched on paper and this could be a tight affair but Palace might just edge this one.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes