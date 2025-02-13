Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Crystal Palace will invite Everton to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Palace are in 12th place in the standings with 30 points, three more than the visitors, who are in 15th place.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and have won five of their last six games while keeping clean sheets. They met Manchester United in their previous league outing and registered a 2-0 away win thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's second-half brace.

They continued their form in the FA Cup fourth-round meeting against Doncaster Rovers with another 2-0 away win earlier this week. Daniel Muñoz scored in the first half and Justin Devenny doubled their lead after the break.

Trending

The Toffees are winless in their last two games. They lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round last week but held arch-rivals Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday. Late drama ensued as both teams had a player sent off in stoppage time after James Tarkowski's equalizer.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 63 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 27 wins. Palace have 15 wins to their name and 21 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have conceded 30 goals in 24 league games and the hosts have outscored the Toffees 28-25 in that period.

Everton are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Palace and registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions, with that defeat registered at home against Brentford.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven Premier League away games, failing to score in five games in that period.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

The Eagles are on a two-game winning run, though both wins were registered in away games. Interestingly, they have registered just one win in their last seven Premier League home games. They have lost five of their last eight meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are long-term absentees while Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze are major doubts.

The Toffees are winless in their last two games, conceding two goals apiece, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just two of their last 22 Premier League away games.

Orel Mangala is a long-term absentee while Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are expected to be back next month. David Moyes will be without the services of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was sent off against Liverpool and will serve a one-game ban here.

Palace have won five of their last six games and should make the most of Everton's poor away record in the league to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback