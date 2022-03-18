Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Crystal Palace are set to play Everton at Selhurst Park on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the English Premier League. Crystal Palace produced a good performance to keep Manchester City in check.

Everton, on the other hand, beat Eddie Howe's Newcastle United 1-0 in the league. A late second-half goal from Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi secured the win for Frank Lampard's Everton, who had Brazilian midfielder Allan sent off in the second-half.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Crystal Palace beating Everton 3-1. A brace from young midfielder Conor Gallagher and a goal from experienced centre-back James Tomkins sealed the deal for Crystal Palace. Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-D-W-L

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-L-L

Crystal Palace vs Everton Team News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be without defender Nathan Ferguson and veteran Scottish midfielder James McArthur. There are doubts over the availability of Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic and former Watford midfielder Will Hughes. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Patrick Vieira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, James McArthur

Doubtful: Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes

Suspended: None

Everton

Meanwhile, Everton manager Frank Lampard will be unable to call upon the services of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina, midfielder Fabian Delph and young midfielder Tom Davies. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Injured: Tom Davies, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: Jordan Pickford, Donny van de Beek, Jarrad Branthwaite

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Everton Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Butland, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jairo Riedewald, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard

Squawka Football @Squawka Conor Gallagher compared to his Palace teammates in the PL this season:



◉ Most passes into the box (124)

◉ Most crosses (102)

◉ Most chances created (34)

◉ Most shots on target (20)

◉ Most goal involvements (11)

◎ Second most tackles (59)



Impressing Gareth Southgate. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher compared to his Palace teammates in the PL this season:◉ Most passes into the box (124)◉ Most crosses (102)◉ Most chances created (34)◉ Most shots on target (20)◉ Most goal involvements (11)◎ Second most tackles (59)Impressing Gareth Southgate. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/fc7zl3DamL

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, Dele Alli, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

Crystal Palace have done well this season. They are 11th in the league, an impressive feat considering they were among the favourites to be relegated before the season began. Young talents like Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise have all thrived.

England @England Congratulations to Marc Guéhi, who has received his first call up to the #ThreeLions squad! Congratulations to Marc Guéhi, who has received his first call up to the #ThreeLions squad! 👏 https://t.co/6pAi6tMqMr

Everton, on the other hand, are fighting to stay in the top flight. They are 17th in the league, three points ahead of 18th-placed Watford with two games in hand. Given the state of their league campaign, one might wonder whether manager Frank Lampard thinks of the FA Cup as unnecessary pressure.

Crystal Palace to win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Everton

