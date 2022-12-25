Crystal Palace vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Crystal Palace and Fulham will return to action in the Premier League when they square off in a mouth-watering Boxing Day fixture on Monday (December 26).

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the Eagles, having failed to win the last four meetings between since July 2016.

Palace wrapped up their friendlies two weeks ago with a 2-1 win over Spanish outfit Real Valladolid.

Before that, they were on a four-game winless streak across competitions — a run that saw them crash out of the EFL Cup on penalties against Newcastle United on November 9.

Palace will now return to the Premier League, where they have won their last three home games since a 2-1 loss against Chelsea in October.

Meanwhile, Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw by Premier League rivals West Ham United in their only friendly during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Fulham will now turn their sight to the Premier League, where they're winless in three games, claiming one point from a possible nine. With 19 points from 15 games, Fulham are ninth in the standings, level on points with Palace, who have a game in hand.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 47 meetings, Fulham boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Palace have picked up three fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Patrick Vieira’s side are unbeaten in four games against Fulham, claiming three wins and a draw since a 3-1 friendly defeat in July 2016.

Palace have managed just one win in their last six games across competitions, losing three and drawing two.

Fulham are without a win in their last four games, picking up two draws and as many losses since a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in October.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Prediction

With Palace and Fulham level on points in the Premier League, an end-to-end affair could ensue, with both teams to go all out for the win. However, the Eagles have stringed together a fine run of form at home, and they could mark their Premier League return with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Fulham’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

